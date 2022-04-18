Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SFRGY shares. UBS Group cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cheuvreux cut Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $13.42.

As of October 1, 2021, Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Inter Parfums, Inc

