Samer Tawfik Sells 9,000 Shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $37,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 938,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $41,310.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $43,470.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $41,400.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $40,860.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $34,470.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $62,460.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $64,080.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $68,130.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $57,690.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LMPX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.02. 61,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,775. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $43.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 33.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in LMP Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in LMP Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in LMP Automotive in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in LMP Automotive by 13.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

