Samer Tawfik Sells 9,000 Shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $37,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 938,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 11th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $41,310.00.
- On Monday, April 4th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $43,470.00.
- On Monday, March 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $41,400.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $40,860.00.
- On Monday, March 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $34,470.00.
- On Monday, February 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $62,460.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $64,080.00.
- On Monday, January 31st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $68,130.00.
- On Monday, January 24th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $57,690.00.
Shares of NASDAQ LMPX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.02. 61,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,775. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $43.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.97.
LMP Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LMP Automotive (LMPX)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.