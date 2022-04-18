Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE SBII traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 19,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,822. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74. Sandbridge X2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

Get Sandbridge X2 alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandbridge X2 by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sandbridge X2 during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Sandbridge X2 during the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Sandbridge X2 Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandbridge X2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandbridge X2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.