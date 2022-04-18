Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) Short Interest Up 26.9% in March

Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:SBII traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 19,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,822. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74. Sandbridge X2 has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

Get Sandbridge X2 alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandbridge X2 by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandbridge X2 Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandbridge X2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandbridge X2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.