SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $390.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBAC. Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.07.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $355.38 on Monday. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $281.45 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.85 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.60.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 211.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $339,836,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,630,000 after acquiring an additional 495,284 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,127,000 after acquiring an additional 369,762 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,667,000 after buying an additional 352,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

