SBA Communications (SBAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter. SBA Communications has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY22 guidance at $11.48-$11.85 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect SBA Communications to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications stock opened at $355.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.60. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.85 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $281.45 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $376.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,791,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,939,000 after buying an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,227,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 323.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,212,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.