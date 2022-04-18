Scf Partners, Inc. Sells 14,588 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 14,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $334,794.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scf Partners, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, April 13th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 10,052 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $229,185.60.

On Monday, April 11th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 1,438 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $31,650.38.

On Friday, April 8th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 1,984 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $43,707.52.

On Monday, April 4th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,817 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $89,737.67.

On Friday, April 1st, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 4,612 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $108,658.72.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 29,479 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $724,299.03.

On Monday, March 28th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,602 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $82,918.04.

On Thursday, March 24th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,906 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $163,257.84.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 600 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $14,532.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 303 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $7,484.10.

FET traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 37,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,412. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $130.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.65.

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.43). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.