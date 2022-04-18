Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHLRF remained flat at $$215.00 during midday trading on Monday. Schindler has a 1 year low of $206.56 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.17 and its 200-day moving average is $244.59.

Get Schindler alerts:

About Schindler (Get Rating)

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.