Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHLRF remained flat at $$215.00 during midday trading on Monday. Schindler has a 1 year low of $206.56 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.17 and its 200-day moving average is $244.59.
About Schindler (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schindler (SHLRF)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.