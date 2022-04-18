Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Short Interest Update

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the March 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Schroders from GBX 4,250 ($55.38) to GBX 3,850 ($50.17) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.64) to GBX 3,544 ($46.18) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($51.08) to GBX 3,720 ($48.48) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schroders currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,792.75.

Get Schroders alerts:

SHNWF opened at $39.71 on Monday. Schroders has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.38.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.