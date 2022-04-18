Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

SAIC stock opened at $87.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $96.50.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $4,732,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

