Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.800-$7.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.35 billion-$7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.61 billion.

SAIC opened at $87.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Science Applications International has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $96.50.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Science Applications International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.86.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,352,000 after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 862.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 75,104 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after acquiring an additional 26,478 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,911 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

