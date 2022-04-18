Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.800-$7.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.35 billion-$7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.61 billion.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $87.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAIC. StockNews.com began coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.86.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,352,000 after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 862.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 75,104 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after acquiring an additional 26,478 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,738,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,911 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

