Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Short Interest Update

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 98,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 322,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SCPS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,351. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. Scopus BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $19.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Scopus BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Scopus BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Scopus BioPharma by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Scopus BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

