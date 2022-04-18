Scotiabank Boosts Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target to C$6.75

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BTEGF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Baytex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.76.

BTEGF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.05. 1,095,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $5.15.

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $438.25 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 87.37% and a return on equity of 32.11%. Research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

