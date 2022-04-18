Scotiabank Boosts Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target to C$37.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parex Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Parex Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of PARXF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.54. 3,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,574. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

