Scotiabank Boosts Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to C$23.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

PEYUF traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.33. 33,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,758. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $11.76.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

