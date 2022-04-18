Scotiabank Boosts Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$98.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$87.00 to C$98.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRMLF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.65.

TRMLF stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $50.66. The company had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,143. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

