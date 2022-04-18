Scotiabank Cuts Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target to C$2.75

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GDDFF. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodfood Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.16.

OTCMKTS:GDDFF traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

