Scotiabank Increases ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$27.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$20.25 to C$25.25 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS AETUF traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 227,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.38.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

About ARC Resources (Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.