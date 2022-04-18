Scotiabank Increases Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target to C$11.50

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

NYSE CPG traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.96. 779,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,242,340. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.47. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $7.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $714.33 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 72.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $621,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 155,246 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,235.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 23,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,090,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,675,000 after buying an additional 491,655 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

