Scotiabank Increases Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to C$20.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

Get Enerplus alerts:

NYSE ERF traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $13.90. 88,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,461. Enerplus has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $258.83 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enerplus by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enerplus (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.