Scotiabank Increases NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to C$14.50

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

NUVSF traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.90. 5,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,958. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

