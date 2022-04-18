Scotiabank Lowers Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Sector Perform

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

PXD has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.83.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $254.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank A. Risch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.81, for a total transaction of $254,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total transaction of $117,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,181 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,450 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.