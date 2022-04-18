Scotiabank Raises Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to C$13.50

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AAVVF. Desjardins raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,200. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $8.24.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 94.29%. The company had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter.

About Advantage Energy (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.