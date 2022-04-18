Scotiabank Raises Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to C$72.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IMO. Bank of America assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 29,045,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $917,968,000 after acquiring an additional 143,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,251,176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,134,000 after buying an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,865,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,339,000 after buying an additional 71,949 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,516,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,928,000 after buying an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,729,000 after buying an additional 447,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

