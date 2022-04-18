Scotiabank Raises Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$30.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VET. StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Desjardins upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of VET stock traded up $1.59 on Monday, reaching $23.38. 207,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,072. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.96.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 55.40%. The firm had revenue of $611.07 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 94,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

