Scott Mcfeely Sells 5,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $286,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,273 shares in the company, valued at $6,317,540.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Mcfeely also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $271,000.00.

NYSE:CIEN remained flat at $$55.84 on Monday. 794,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,163. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.29. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $78.28.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

