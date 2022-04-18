Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Short Interest Update

Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,800 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 341,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SCOTF opened at $62.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.98. Scout24 has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCOTF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Scout24 from €67.00 ($72.83) to €68.00 ($73.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scout24 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

