SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHACW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.99.

Get SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.