SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,300 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the March 15th total of 319,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMHI. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 237.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,017 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEACOR Marine stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $7.82. 45,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,804. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28. SEACOR Marine has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $203.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.21.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

