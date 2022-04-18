Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $157.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.62.

Seagen stock traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.71. 7,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,928. Seagen has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.26.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $551,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,524,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,868 shares of company stock valued at $10,105,989. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,295,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Seagen by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,113,000 after buying an additional 1,663,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,062,637,000 after buying an additional 1,090,927 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Seagen by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 807,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 63.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,344,000 after purchasing an additional 615,925 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

