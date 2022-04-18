Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) Short Interest Update

Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the March 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SRCH opened at $0.03 on Monday. Searchlight Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Searchlight Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in a slag reprocessing project; and the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Clarkdale slag project, located in Clarkdale, Arizona, which is a reclamation project to recover precious and base metals from the reprocessing of slag produced from the smelting of copper ore mined at the United Verde Copper Mine in Jerome, Arizona.

