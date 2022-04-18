Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Short Interest Down 25.3% in March

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 849,500 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the March 15th total of 1,136,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 339.8 days.

SCTBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Securitas from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 145 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Securitas from SEK 120 to SEK 110 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Securitas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of SCTBF remained flat at $$11.51 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66. Securitas has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

Securitas AB provides security services in Sweden, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site guarding, mobile guarding, remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

