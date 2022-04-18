SEI Investments (SEIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SEI Investments to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SEI Investments stock opened at $57.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

