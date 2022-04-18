Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,170,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 9,140,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

ST opened at $47.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.95. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.68. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ST. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.10.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

