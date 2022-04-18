SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Shares of SentinelOne stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $36.05. 27,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617,679. SentinelOne has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $78.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.80.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 62,500 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $2,887,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Warner sold 16,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $593,764.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,105,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,684,989 shares of company stock worth $60,291,229 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 142.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $2,010,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,314,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

