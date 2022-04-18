SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,150.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SGSOY. Credit Suisse Group lowered SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC downgraded SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.
Shares of SGSOY stock opened at $27.02 on Monday. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.
SGS Company Profile (Get Rating)
SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.
