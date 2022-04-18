Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 635 ($8.27).

SHB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.45) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.30) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of SHB stock opened at GBX 607 ($7.91) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 591.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 610.65. Shaftesbury has a 52 week low of GBX 528 ($6.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 668.50 ($8.71). The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14. The company has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -11.67.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

