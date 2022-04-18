Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Short Interest Up 33.1% in March

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,420,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the March 15th total of 9,330,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJR. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

SJR has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

SJR opened at $30.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average is $29.74. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0791 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.13%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

