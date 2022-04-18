Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 399,700 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 313,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE SHG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.68. The stock had a trading volume of 94,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,320. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHG. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 684,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,049,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

