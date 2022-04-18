Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Short Interest Update

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 399,700 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 313,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 156.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 137,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 83,884 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $2,536,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,817,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,201,000 after purchasing an additional 58,003 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 46,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 33,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:SHG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.68. 94,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,320. Shinhan Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

