Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director Andrea R. Guthrie Sells 1,300 Shares

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,746 shares in the company, valued at $777,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Shoe Carnival stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.83. 4,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,743. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.51.
Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.37. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The firm had revenue of $313.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 111.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 79.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SCVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shoe Carnival Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.
