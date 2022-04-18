Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director Andrea R. Guthrie Sells 1,300 Shares

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,746 shares in the company, valued at $777,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.83. 4,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,743. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.37. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The firm had revenue of $313.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 6.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 111.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 79.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

