Short Interest in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW) Grows By 27.6%

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of VIIAW stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.03.

