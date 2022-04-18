Short Interest in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW) Grows By 27.6%

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of VIIAW stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.03.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (VIIAW)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.