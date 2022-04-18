Short Interest in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Declines By 22.9%

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,300 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 294,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

ACP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.67. 4,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,433. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 363,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 138,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 230,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 40,269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 176,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 87,135 shares during the period.

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

