Short Interest in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Increases By 32.9%

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 499,300 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the March 15th total of 375,800 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 128,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $15.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.39. AerSale has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $116.78 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerSale will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AerSale by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 133,449 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AerSale in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AerSale by 492.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AerSale in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. increased its position in AerSale by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 27,984,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,449,000 after purchasing an additional 967,117 shares during the last quarter.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

