Short Interest in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Drops By 22.5%

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $237,937,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $126,367,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $63,847,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after buying an additional 967,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $49,135,000. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM stock opened at $65.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.46. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 72.40%.

AEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.