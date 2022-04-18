Short Interest in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Declines By 25.4%

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the March 15th total of 10,890,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Alto Ingredients by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 291,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 42,282 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,895,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after buying an additional 774,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 980.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 238,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 216,569 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Alto Ingredients from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alto Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of ALTO opened at $7.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51. Alto Ingredients has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $521.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.66.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $385.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Alto Ingredients will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alto Ingredients (Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

