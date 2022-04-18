Short Interest in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Declines By 25.0%

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.57% of AMCON Distributing worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

DIT traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.80. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $115.60 and a 52 week high of $270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.51.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 0.92%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 2.67%.

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

