Short Interest in Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Drops By 25.4%

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the March 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 197.0 days.

OTCMKTS ANDHF opened at $40.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.52. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $42.18.

ANDHF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

