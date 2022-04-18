Short Interest in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Drops By 22.5%

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 323,500 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 417,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

NASDAQ:ARBE opened at $7.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.84. Arbe Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbe Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Arbe Robotics (Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides 4D imaging radar solutions in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that addresses the core issues that have caused the autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.